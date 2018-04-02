English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hyundai i30 Premium Hatchback Spied Sans Camouflage in India
It is highly unlikely that Hyundai will launch the i30 hatchback in India given the high price tag it comes with.
Hyundai i30 spotted in India. (Image: Team-BHP)
Hyundai India will go all out in the coming years to make further diversify their portfolio in the country by adding more and more global products to the domestic lineup. One such product that might be launched in India is the third generation Hyundai i30 that has been spotted once again on the roads, this time though, without a camouflage. However, the launch of the product is highly unlikely given the price tag the i30 will come with.
According to a picture posted on Team-BHP, the premium hatchback has been spotted in Chennai. The i30 will be slotted above the Hyundai i20, as a more premium offering. While the i30 is available in three bodystyles internationally - hatchback, estate, and fastback, only the hatchback version has been spotted undergoing testing in India.
The Hyundai i30 was first showcased in India at the 2016 Auto Expo, although that was the second-gen model. The i30 has a starting price of GBP 16,995 (Rs 15,53,443) that makes the C-segment hatchbacks highly unpopular among the India manufacturers, as the buyers in India are cost effective. Also, the i30 was not showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo, and was probably in India for component testing.
Hyundai offers the i30 with 1.0L T-GDi petrol, 1.4L T-GDi petrol, 1.6L MPi petrol, 1.6L T-GDi petrol, 2.0L GDi petrol and 1.6-litre CRDi diesel engines internationally. A 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission are available as an option, sending power to the front wheels.
Features on the Hyundai i30 include LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED front fog lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lamps, panoramic glass sunroof, ventilated front seats, 10-way power adjustment for the driver’s seat, floating central display, wireless smartphone charging and electric parking brake.
