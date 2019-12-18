Hyundai Inaugurates 12th Technical Training Academy in Bhopal

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. inaugurated its 12th Technical Training Academy in Bhopal. This New Training Academy established at CI Hyundai dealership, will ensure overall technical and soft skill development of technicians and service advisors of Hyundai’s Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra dealers.

Speaking at the inauguration, Punnaivanam S, VP and National Service Head, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said: “Hyundai is committed to provide unmatched customer delight through best service experience to all our valued customers. This has helped Hyundai Motor India to achieve J D Power CSI No. 1 Rank for third time in a row, amongst Mass Market Brands. Hyundai being a socially responsible brand believes there is equal opportunity for all, and hence aims to educate and train 28,000 service manpower every year at our 24 training centers and training academies. Our intent is not just to provide superior service experience to our customers and create new benchmarks across the servicing industry but also to encourage and motivate the manpower at the dealerships to acquire a more developed and varied skillset to further grow as individuals.”

The Training Center spans across 2,000 square feet with dedicated classroom, practice area and trainee lounge will provide specialized training to dealer manpower. Additionally, Hyundai supported the academy with Training Vehicles, Training Aggregates, Advanced Diagnosis Kits and much more. As part of its ‘Skill India campaign’, Hyundai has tied up with 47 ITI’s with minimum 1 ITI per state and 7 Polytechnic institutes pan India to foster regional talent. The tie-ups with ITI’s and Polytechnic Institutes includes specially designed curriculum, training material, car, engine, gear box and other learning aids. 99 per cent of trained graduates from the Skill Development Program were recruited by Hyundai dealerships in 2019. The programme has already benefited over 2400 students across the country.

