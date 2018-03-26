Hyundai Inaugurates Regional Training Centre in Ahmedabad

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. today inaugurated its 7th State-of-the-art Hyundai Regional Training Centre in Ahmedabad. The Training Center spans across 8,200 square feet. It will provide specialized training to 1,700 Service manpower covering the entire state of Gujarat by 2018. HMIL has 7 State-of-the-Art Training facilities at prominent auto hub locations such as at Delhi/NCR, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai & now at Ahmedabad.Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Y K Koo, MD & CEO - Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai is a Modern Premium brand and we are committed to provide unmatched customer satisfaction through best service experience to all our valued customers. The auto industry is evolving at a fast pace and to match the advanced technology we need to constantly upgrade the skills of our manpower through continuous training modules. The new service training center will empower technicians with both technical and soft skills. In 2018, we aim to train more than 20,000 Service manpower at all our seven training centers and training academies across India.”As a part of the ‘Skill India campaign’, Hyundai has been at the forefront to nurture and has tied up with 45 ITI’s with minimum 1 ITI per state and 7 Polytechnic institutes PAN India to foster regional talent. HMIL has tie-ups with ITI’s and Polytechnic Institutes with specially designed curriculum, training material, car, engine, gearbox & other learning aids. 99% of trained graduates from the Skill Development Program were recruited by Hyundai dealerships in 2017. The Programme has already benefited over 1,250 students across the country.