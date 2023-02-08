Hyundai India Crosses 1 Lakh Sales Milestone in Rural Markets, Details Inside

Hyundai sold over 1 lakh units in the Indian rural market in 2022. Emphasizing its commitment to the rural market in the country, the company has announced the commission of its 100th Mobile Service Van (MSV) in Siliguri (West Bengal). It has expanded the Doorstep Service program in emerging market segments. Confirming the development, the company stated that its world-class portfolio and presence of 1,485 service outlets spread in 935 cities across India have contributed to the company’s growth in the rural markets.

This growth can also be attributed to tremendous improvement in road infrastructure across India. Hyundai started its Doorstep Car Care initiative with its Mobile Service Van in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. These service vans are well-equipped with the requisite tools and facilities for carrying out periodic maintenance services and running repair jobs.

“We feel overwhelmed with the immense faith that customers from rural India have demonstrated in the brand Hyundai that has helped us achieve this pivotal feat of over 100,000 sales in the rural markets, registering a growth of 17 per cent across rural India from CY2019 to CY2022. The addition of the 100th Mobile Service Van in the network is an effort towards strengthening HMI’s commitment to its customers and valuing their precious time to offer easily accessible aftersales solutions,” said Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor India, said,

He further expressed confidence in the growth of Hyundai’s rural network in India. Interestingly, Hyundai has reported that its rural customers in the country have broadly similar preferences to urban customers. Hyundai’s Creta and Venue SUVs have emerged as the company’s most popular models in rural regions.

Garg added, “We are confident that Hyundai’s growing rural network of 600+ outlets with 97 per cent service facilities availability will act as a catalyst in enhancing customer peace of mind and inducing customer delight. As upcountry customers demand more attention and care, Hyundai Motor India has increased its rural manpower to 5,000 plus in CY2022.”

Hyundai has recently introduced a new 115hp 1.5-litre engine option with its Venue SUV This is the same engine that is seen in the Creta.

