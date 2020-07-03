Hyundai India Debuts iMT Manual Transmission Technology With Venue Compact SUV

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has announced the India debut of intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) on its compact SUV Hyundai Venue, which allows the driver of the vehicle to have a two-pedal, clutch-less driving experience. This transmission will also have an option of a ‘Manual’ mode where the driver can have controls over upshifts and downshifts of the transmission. This gearbox will be first available with the Hyundai Venue, in which it will be paired along with the 1.0-litre Kappa T-GDi petrol engine and will be a 6-speed unit.

SS Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has been driving the adoption of new and innovative technologies at scale. iMT is one such technology that accounts for the pleasure of driving and also the convenience needed to ease the hectic burden of daily commutes.”

Hyundai’s iMT technology helps maintaining an aggressive price tag of the vehicle while at the same time be able to offer a two-pedal driving experience. This is because it eliminates the need of a clutch pedal as instead, there is now an Actuator mounted on the manual transmission unit which does the shifting for you, by detecting the driver inputs and reacting accordingly thanks to an onboard computer.

With the introduction of this variant, the Hyundai Venue will now have a choice of two types of automatic transmission options – a 6-speed AMT gearbox as mentioned above and the already existing 7-speed DCT gearbox. The price of the 6-speed AMT gearbox-equipped variant is yet to be announced.