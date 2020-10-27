Hyundai India Registers 28 Percent Year-on-Year Sales Increase During Navratra and Dusshera

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Monday said its retail sales grew by 28 per cent during the nine-day period of Navratra, including Dusshera. HMIL has retailed 26,068 units which is a growth of 28 per cent compared to last year. The festive season across the country has officially commenced from the nine-day period and will last up till the New Year's Day. Bands across sectors traditionally see a higher up-tick in sales during this period.

This year, the season assumes significance as it can trigger healthy, sustainable demand leading to an economic revival. The higher seasonal sales have come after the Covid-19 pandemic massively dented the sector.

Recently, Hyundai revealed the design sketches of the upcoming Elite i20. The new hatchback was supposed to be globally unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March this year, however, due to COVID-19, the show never happened.

The front end of the new generation Elite i20 is modelled after the Verna. The vehicle’s overall shape and short overhangs are similar to the larger variant i30. The pictures of the vehicle bear resemblance to the design sketch Hyundai released in February.

Retaining the i20 family look, the third generation of the car will showcase a sporty design. It comes with a more aggressive look and new dual-tone alloy wheels. The hatchback will have angular LED headlights and a chrome strip running the length of its window line quite similar to its competitors Ford Fiesta and Audi A1.

The Hyundai Elite i20 is expected to have multiple engine options, such as 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol that came out with the Grand i10 Nios.

The upcoming Hyundai Elite i20 will come in the range of Rs 6 to 10 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The offering by South Korean auto giant Hyundai will compete against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Toyota Glanza and Honda Jazz.

(WITH INPUTS FROM IANS)