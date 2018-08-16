Hyundai India Reveals 1st Design Render of 2018 Santro (AH2) Compact Hatchback

2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Compact Hatchback. (Image: News18.com)

Hyundai India has unveiled the first design renders of its upcoming family car - AH2 (Santro). Hyundai has also initiated the naming contest of the AH2 compact hatchback that will retain Santro moniker, along with a suffix. Hyundai will revive one of its most selling car around the festive season of 2018, with the name revealing and media showcase scheduled on 4th October, 2018.The upcoming car has already been spotted several times during testing. Due to a heavy camouflage, the exterior details of the new hatchback were hidden, however, with its tall-boy design, the car appears to have a roomy cabin. Reportedly, the new car will be placed between the Eon and Grand i10 and will compete against the giants of Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Tata Tiago.As per various reports on the internet, the car will come with either a 1.1-litre or a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual transmission. The car is also expected to get AMT. First launched in 1997, the Santro challenged the might of Maruti 800 and Tata Indica back then. In a strategy to push the Hyundai i10 and Hyundai Eon sales and growing emission norms, Hyundai pulled the plug from one of the most popular car in 2014.Hyundai recently celebrated its 20 years in India. The company's first car in the Indian market was the Santro. As far as the plans for the future go, The South Korean brand plans to introduce eight new cars and an electric SUV by 2020 in the country.Santro also helped Hyundai to reach the 1st millionth car in 2007. Any other detail about the car is yet to be revealed by the company, but it is expected that Hyundai may reveal its new hatchback at Diwali.