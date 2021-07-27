Hyundai India today inaugurated its new state-of-the-art Corporate Headquarters in Gurugram. At the inaugural event, Hyundai showcased the newly unveiled Ioniq 5 electric hatchback crossover and the Nexo Fuel Cell Vehicle. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was first revealed as the first vehicle under Hyundai’s Ioniq electric sub-brand back in February 2021.

The Ioniq 5 is offered with 2 battery sizes – 72.6kWh and 58kWh with a dual-motor setup which produces a combined 306hp and 605Nm. Hyundai is offering two battery sizes 72.6kWh and 58kWh, both available with either rear- or all-wheel-drive layouts. The larger battery has a maximum range of 470km.

The hatch featuring a 800V battery technology that gives the potential for ultra-rapid charging and supports up to 220kW DC charging, taking the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in 18 minutes. This is only among a handful of cars to get 800V cabling.

The, Nexo, on the other hand, is the older model with the same set of range and features. It has been showcased in India on several occasions and gets a 52-litre hydrogen tank with a claimed 666 km range on WLTP cycle. It has a claimed acceleration of 0-100 kmph in 9.2 seconds and a top speed of 179 kmph.

As for the HQ, is was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar and the state of art facility has been developed with a total built up area of over 28,000 square meters. Hyundai inaugurated the facility marking 25 years of the South Korean brand in India, starting their operations in 1996, with first launch in 1998 as the Santro.

Commenting on the inauguration of Hyundai Motor India’s New Corporate Headquarters, S.S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said “Harnessing the strength of 25 years of excellence in India, Hyundai Motor India has surpassed yet another significant milestone with the grand inaugurate its state-of-the-art new Corporate Headquarters in the heart of Gurugram.

This new building stands as a symbol of Hyundai’s journey of togetherness with the people of India. The new HMI Corporate Headquarters has been built on the tenets of Hyundai’s global vision ‘Progress for Humanity’. With strong commitment towards people and environment, this headquarters will be a focal point of innovation and realise Hyundai Motor India’s vision of ‘Progress for the People, Prosperity for the Planet’. Further, through our strong values and the indomitable spirit of Hyundai, we will nurture new talent at this facility and become the fulcrum of distinction for the transformation of a better tomorrow.”

