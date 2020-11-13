Hyundai Initiates Month-Long Sanitisation Exercise Across 292 Rural Locations

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it has commenced a sanitisation drive across 292 rural locations across the country. The month-long activity is aimed at creating a safe and secure environment for the rural community, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

The sanitisation drive is initiated by Hyundai branded vehicles, which will go around public places sanitising the areas, including sarpanch house, schools, nursing centre, rural mandis, panchayat locations and government offices, it added. "Taking our global vision of progress for humanity forward, we intend to extend more support to the COVID warriors in Tier III and IV towns and villages who have actively stood up and supported the entire community during this unprecedented time," HMIL Director Sales, Marketing & Service- Tarun Garg said.

yundai Motor India Ltd has announced a Pre-Diwali Camp with special service offers on car beautification for Hyundai customers. As per a statement released by the Korean automaker, the offers during the service camp start at Rs 263.

This announcement comes right after the launch of the all-new Hyundai i20. The new hatchback was supposed to be globally unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March this year, however, due to COVID-19, the show never happened. There are 13 variants on offer and three engine options to choose from.