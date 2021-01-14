Hyundai Ioniq 5 Electric Hatchback Teased Ahead of Launch in February This Year

Hyundai has released some images and videos of their upcoming new vehicle Ioniq 5 electric car. These photos come ahead of the four-wheelers’ virtual world premiere event which is scheduled for February 2021.

According to a report in motor1.com, the electric vehicle is built on the company's latest Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) architecture. From the looks of it, one can safely say that the car is going to be more sharply styled in comparison to existing Inoniq hatchback.

The front of the car is short, which should essentially mean that there will possibly be more space for the passengers at the back. As for the rear, not a lot is visible in the trailer. From whatever little is visible, one is taken back to certain memories of the iconic Austin Princess in the hatch. This gives the car an avant-garde and a bit of a retro look.

Some of its distinctive design elements include pixel-inspired headlights showcasing the digital technology within, a clamshell hood that spans the entire width of the car, fully enclosed grille and digital side mirrors. Further, the Ioniq 5 electric car is home to 20-inch wheels that are both geometric and have a turbine-look design. Hyundai Ioniq 5 is going to be the first four-wheeler that has a flat, skateboard-like array of batteries under the vehicle floor.

Also Watch:

The car will be able to go from 0 to 100 kilometre per hour in slightly over five seconds. The vehicle will be able to give an output of 309 hp. Even though there is no confirmed information about the battery strength, reports suggest that the electric car will be able to pull off some 450 kilometres in one charge.