Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV Makes India Debut at Auto Expo 2023, Gets Range of 614 Km

Hyundai has unveiled its much-awaited Ioniq 6 EV in India. The company showcased the electric sedan at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. Based on the brand’s exclusive E-GMP skateboard architecture, the electric sedan features an aerodynamically improved design.

The all-electric Ioniq 6 follows the Prophecy design philosophy and henceby, sporting several lengthy curves and folds for better aerodynamics. With sleek door handles and cameras in place of typical wing mirrors, Hyundai claims that the Ioniq 6 boasts of a drag coefficient of just 0.21. The rear profile flaunts pixel-style LED taillights, a rear spoiler with a ducktail, and a curved shoulder line which is reminiscent of the Prophecy concept.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV comes with two battery packs: a 53kWh and a bigger 77kWh unit which is also available with the Ioniq 5. The electric sedan has a single-motor RWD setup as a standard kit, with dual-motor AWD available on higher models. Like the Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 6 produces 320 horsepower and 605 Nm with a dual-motor setup, while 228 horsepower and 350 Nm are the power and torque figures with a single motor setup.

The cabin gets a simple panel and a smooth centre console similar to the one in the Ioniq 5. The interior of the Ioniq 6 is finished with several environmentally friendly materials, including faux leather coloured with flaxseed dye. It features two 12- inch displays, one for the infotainment system and the other for the instrument cluster.

The Ioniq 6 is positioned more like a driver-centric car rather than chauffeur-driven like the Ioniq 5. The “EV Performance tune-up," which enables the driver to set several drive mode configurations for different circumstances, is one of its additional driver-focused features.

