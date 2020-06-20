Hyundai, Kia and Volvo to Partner With Skill Development Colleges in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday said big-ticket companies like Kia Motors and ITC would partner in the 30 Skill Development Colleges, which will be coming up at an estimated cost of ₹1,210 crore, for imparting job oriented skills to students.

A model of Skill Development Centre that would be coming up at 30 colleges was showcased in a review meeting, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"The Skill Development Colleges will have a partnership with major companies like Kia Motors, ITC, Tech Mahindra, HCL, Hyundai, Volvo, Bosch among others," a statement said.

Nearly, 120 courses would be imparted in skill development to the students in these colleges. The faculty of State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) and IIIT will impart advanced training to the students in the Skill Development Colleges.

"The companies and Skill Development Colleges should be working together for better results and keeping in tune with the emerging changes in technology," the Chief Minister said, adding that the needs of the industry should be taken into consideration and the students should be trained to suit the industries requirements.