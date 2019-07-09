English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hyundai Kona Electric Car to Launch in India Today: Here's All You Need to Know
After a successful launch of its connected SUV in the compact-SUV segment with the Venue, Hyundai is set to launch the new Kona electric SUV today.
Hyundai Kona Electric Crossover. (Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Hyundai Motor India Ltd is set to launch Kona Electric Car in India today, on July 9, 2019. The Kona Electric will be ‘India’s first real electric SUV’, and will boast of an all-electric range of 452 Km in a single charge (ARAI certified). Hyundai Kona will join the wide SUV line-up that includes Venue, Creta, and the Tucson which is scheduled to get a facelift in the second half of this year.
Here are 10 things you must know about the new all-electric Hyundai Kona:
- The Kona is expected to reach India in a CBU (completely built units) initially and can be assembled at Hyundai’s Chennai plant later. Hyundai is also exploring the option to source EV components locally to keep the costs low.
- Hyundai has currently allotted 1,000 units of the Kona Electric for the Indian market. However, the numbers could be increased after seeing the demand.
- Internationally, Kona is available in two trims: Electric and Electric Lite. The Hyundai Kona Electric gets a 64 kWh lithium-ion battery and offers a peak power of 201.2 bhp and 395 Nm. Hyundai claims the model has a driving range of 482 km on a single charge. Hyundai has announced to bring this version to India.
- Kona Electric Lite gets a 39.2 kWh lithium-ion battery and offers peak power of 134.13 bhp and 395 Nm. It has a driving range of 312 km on a single charge. We are not sure if Hyundai will offer Lite in India.
- The 39.2kWh version can be fully charged in 6 hours, while the 64kWh battery pack takes around 9 hours to charge.
- The Hyundai Kona Electric also comes with a 100kW DC fast charger, which can charge the SUV up to 80% in just 54 minutes.
- The Kona Electric is expected to come loaded with features. Some of these include 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated and ventilated seats and more.
- As for safety features, it gets six airbags, anti-lock brake system, blind spot detection, hill-start assist, reverse camera, real-time traffic alert, autonomous emergency braking, etc
- The Kona Electric is expected to be priced between Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
- Hyundai India is targeting selling 50 Kona units per month, says a report, with the car being sold in select company dealerships in 20 cities only.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
Wednesday 19 June , 2019 Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
Friday 14 June , 2019 MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
Sunday 16 June , 2019 Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
Friday 07 June , 2019 First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyundai Kona Electric Car to Launch in India Today: Here's All You Need to Know
- Hyundai Venue Almost Equals Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in June 2019 Car Sales
- An Awkward Giorgia Adriani Walks Away Even As Arbaaz Khan Shouts Her Name Twice, Watch Video
- India vs New Zealand: Bat Big, Hit Rohit with a Lightning Boult - How Blackcaps Can Beat India
- India vs New Zealand | Hard to Decipher Where Bumrah’s Speed Comes From: Bishop
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results