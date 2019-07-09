Hyundai Kona Electric Car to Launch in India Today: Here's All You Need to Know

Hyundai Motor India Ltd is set to launch Kona Electric Car in India today, on July 9, 2019. The Kona Electric will be ‘India’s first real electric SUV’, and will boast of an all-electric range of 452 Km in a single charge (ARAI certified). Hyundai Kona will join the wide SUV line-up that includes Venue, Creta, and the Tucson which is scheduled to get a facelift in the second half of this year.

Here are 10 things you must know about the new all-electric Hyundai Kona: