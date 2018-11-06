Hyundai Kona Electric First Look Review – Paris Motor Show 2018

Hyundai Motor Company will join the league of electric vehicle manufacturers in India with the Kona EV that will be launched sometime in 2019. Revealed first at the Geneva Motor Show, Hyundai showcased the India bound compact SUV with electric drivetrain at the Paris Motorshow too. This is not the first electric vehicle from the South Korean automaker who already sells the Ioniq electric vehicle in the market since 2016. While the Ioniq was on display in India at the Auto Expo 2018, the Kona was displayed at a recently concluded mobility summit.It's believed that the Kona EV will be offered with a powertrain with less range considering the price war in India. The international spec Kona has a 450 km plus range, which is a significant improvement over the Ioniq EV. Expect a 300 km range model in India.Hyundai has already promised that the new EV will boast a 'fun-to-drive character,' a wide range of convenience and connectivity features, and plenty of the latest safety and driver-assistance technology, which we saw at the Paris show.The crossover has no grille, as with all the EVs and that’s the only noticeable difference from the regular Kona. To keep the centre of gravity low and make the powertrain more flexible, Hyundai has placed the batteries beneath the passenger cell, like Tesla. It doesn’t have a traditional SUV design, but a crossover element and has aero dynamic wheels too. The Interior has decent space for a compact family car while the cockpit has balanced design, not to minimal and not too cluttered.Hyundai will bring the Kona through the CKD route, which will help the India’s 2nd largest car manufacturer to keep the prices under check. However, do expect it to be priced north of Rs 20 lakh. Then again, there is no credible electric SUVs in India and if launched as per the timeline, Hyundai Kona could very well get the first mover advantage.