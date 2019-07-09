English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
Hyundai Kona Electric India Launch Live Blog: As It Happened

News18.com | July 9, 2019, 1:51 PM IST
Hyundai will launch the much awaited Kona Electric Car in India today and they have revealed that the ‘India’s first real electric SUV’ will boast of an all-electric range of 452 Km in a single charge (ARAI certified). Hyundai Kona will join the wide SUV line-up that includes Venue, Creta, and the Tucson. The Hyundai Kona will have no direct competition in India and will be launched in India via a CBU (completely built units) route initially and can be assembled at Hyundai’s Chennai plant later. Hyundai is also exploring the option to source EV components locally to keep the costs low. Internationally, Kona is available in two trims: Electric and Electric Lite. The Hyundai Kona Electric gets a 39.2 kWh lithium-ion battery and offers a peak power of 136 PS and 395 Nm. Hyundai claims the model has a driving range of 452 km on a single charge. The battery pack takes around 6 hours to charge with a 7.2kW charger and the Hyundai Kona Electric also comes with a DC fast charger, which can charge the SUV up to 80% in just 57 minutes. The Kona Electric is expected to come loaded with features. Some of these include 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated and ventilated seats and more. The Kona Electric is priced at Rs 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Here's our live launch blog of the Hyundai Kona:


Jul 9, 2019 1:43 pm (IST)

The Kona Electric gets four drive modes - Eco, Eco Plus, Comfort and Sport.

Jul 9, 2019 1:30 pm (IST)

Not a usual grille design with air intakes as EVs don't need air for combustion. 

Jul 9, 2019 1:17 pm (IST)

And here's how the cabin of the Hyundai Kona looks like. 

Jul 9, 2019 1:13 pm (IST)

The KONA Electric would be available with a Warranty for 3 Years and unlimited Kilometres, along with a Warranty for 8 Years and upto 160,000 Kms for its High Voltage Battery.

Jul 9, 2019 1:10 pm (IST)
Hyundai Kona Electric Launched in India at Rs 25.30 Lakh

The 39.2kWh version of the Hyundai Kona can be fully charged in 6 hours, while the 64kWh battery pack takes around 9 hours to charge.

Jul 9, 2019 1:08 pm (IST)

Hyundai Kona charging port is located in the front grille. 

Jul 9, 2019 1:06 pm (IST)

Wall box charger (7.2 kW) - 6 hours for full charge and 50 km in 1 Hour

Fast DC Charger - 80% in 57 minutes

Portable home charger (3 pin socket) - 50 Km in 3 Hours

Jul 9, 2019 1:02 pm (IST)

The Hyundai Kona Electric gets a 39.2 kWh lithium-ion battery and has a driving range of 452 km on a single charge. 

Jul 9, 2019 12:58 pm (IST)

‘KONA’ Electric is named after the idyllic west-coast region of the Big Island of Hawaii. 

Jul 9, 2019 12:53 pm (IST)

In select cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai) a Special KONA Electric fleet fitted with power converter will provide emergency charging support to the customers.

Jul 9, 2019 12:50 pm (IST)

Two chargers to be provided with the Hyundai Kona - a portable charger and a AC Wall Box Charger. 

Jul 9, 2019 12:43 pm (IST)

Here's the introductory price of the Hyundai Kona. 

Jul 9, 2019 12:42 pm (IST)

Hyundai Kona launched in India at Rs 25.30 Lakh (Ex-showroom).

Jul 9, 2019 12:39 pm (IST)

Here's the target customer of the Hyundai Kona. 

Jul 9, 2019 12:38 pm (IST)

Hyundai Kona to get virtual engine sound to alert the pedestrian. 

Jul 9, 2019 12:35 pm (IST)

And here's the Hyundai Kona Electric for India. 

Jul 9, 2019 12:32 pm (IST)

Hyundai will provide EV managers and mobile charging vans for emergency assistance. 

Jul 9, 2019 12:30 pm (IST)
Jul 9, 2019 12:30 pm (IST)

Hyundai has partnered with IOCL to set up electric chargers on select fuel pumps. 

Jul 9, 2019 12:29 pm (IST)
Jul 9, 2019 12:28 pm (IST)
Jul 9, 2019 12:27 pm (IST)

80% range in 57 Minutes and full charge in 6 Hours. 

Jul 9, 2019 12:26 pm (IST)

The Hyundai Kona will get a 17.7 cm touchscreen infotainment system. 

Jul 9, 2019 12:24 pm (IST)

Hyundai Kona to get 136 PS of power and 4 driving modes.

Jul 9, 2019 12:23 pm (IST)

Hyundai Kona offers SUV styling with Green Mobility.

Jul 9, 2019 12:21 pm (IST)

Hyundai will expand its portfolio with 13 Hybrid-Electric vehicles, 6 Plug-in hybrids, 23 Electric vehicles and 2 Fuel Cell EVs globally.

Jul 9, 2019 12:19 pm (IST)
Jul 9, 2019 12:17 pm (IST)

Hyundai will launch the Kona EV through 15 select dealerships in 11 cities, all of which will be installed with Fast Chargers and necessary infrastructure to support EV sales and service. 

Jul 9, 2019 12:15 pm (IST)
Jul 9, 2019 12:13 pm (IST)

Hyundai Motor Company has sold more than 300,000 units of Green cars including PHEV, Hybrid and All-Electric cars globally. 

Hyundai Kona Electric India Launch Live Blog: As It Happened
Hyundai Kona Electric. (Image: manav Sinha/ News18.com)
