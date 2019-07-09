Hyundai Kona Electric India Launch Live Blog: As It Happened

Read More

Hyundai will launch the much awaited Kona Electric Car in India today and they have revealed that the ‘India’s first real electric SUV’ will boast of an all-electric range of 452 Km in a single charge (ARAI certified). Hyundai Kona will join the wide SUV line-up that includes Venue, Creta, and the Tucson. The Hyundai Kona will have no direct competition in India and will be launched in India via a CBU (completely built units) route initially and can be assembled at Hyundai’s Chennai plant later. Hyundai is also exploring the option to source EV components locally to keep the costs low. Internationally, Kona is available in two trims: Electric and Electric Lite. The Hyundai Kona Electric gets a 39.2 kWh lithium-ion battery and offers a peak power of 136 PS and 395 Nm. Hyundai claims the model has a driving range of 452 km on a single charge. The battery pack takes around 6 hours to charge with a 7.2kW charger and the Hyundai Kona Electric also comes with a DC fast charger, which can charge the SUV up to 80% in just 57 minutes. The Kona Electric is expected to come loaded with features. Some of these include 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated and ventilated seats and more. The Kona Electric is priced at Rs 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Here's our live launch blog of the Hyundai Kona: