Hyundai Kona Electric India Launch Live Blog: As It Happened

The 39.2kWh version of the Hyundai Kona can be fully charged in 6 hours, while the 64kWh battery pack takes around 9 hours to charge.
8 year, 1.6 lakh kilometre warranty on the @HyundaiIndia #KONAElectric pic.twitter.com/W3AX3fPIwn— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) July 9, 2019
The @HyundaiIndia #KONAElectric can be charged from zero to 80% battery in just 57 minutes from the DC fast charger. The same takes 6 hours and 10 minutes with the AC Level 2 charger. pic.twitter.com/HX3WzUTxYb— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) July 9, 2019
Here's a look at the different faces of @HyundaiIndia's #KONAElectric instrument cluster which rearranges information based on the selected driving mode. pic.twitter.com/pQ1G1BeVOO— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) July 9, 2019
Hyundai Kona to get 136 PS of power and 4 driving modes.
The @HyundaiIndia #KONAElectric makes equivalent of 136 PS of power and is capable of doing a 0-100 km/h sprint in 9.7 seconds. pic.twitter.com/WYcvgEKFEX— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) July 9, 2019
Hyundai Kona offers SUV styling with Green Mobility.
These are the key 6 pillars based on which the @HyundaiIndia #KONAElectric has been designed on. pic.twitter.com/xuEq0dIHZF— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) July 9, 2019
The @HyundaiIndia #KONAElectric offers a range of 557 km with the 64 KWh battery. pic.twitter.com/3rw4lvWM4I— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) July 9, 2019
It was the @HyundaiIndia #Ioniq that started it all when it comes to electric vehicles for #Hyundai. pic.twitter.com/uMrmtE3Ou1— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) July 9, 2019
Hyundai Kona Electric. (Image: manav Sinha/ News18.com)
