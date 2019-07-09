Hyundai Kona Electric Launched in India at Rs 25.30 Lakh, Buyers to Get 2 Chargers

The Hyundai Kona electric has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 25.30 lakh and the dual-tone option at Rs 25.50 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). In the current climate, the Kona stands with no immediate competition, allowing Hyundai to strengthen its foundation and set a benchmark for the upcoming electric vehicles in India. The Kona Electric onboard charger is capable of a 7.2 kW rate of charge for rapid recharging characteristics. Kona Electric is estimated to return a range of 452 km/charge (ARAI Certified). An 80% charge can be achieved in 57 minutes with DC quick charger (zero to 80 % charge at 50 kW), using the CCS Type II charging port, while a 7.2 kW Level-II charger takes 6 hours and 10 minutes.

Here are all the charging options available with the Hyundai Kona

Wall box charger (7.2 kW) - 6 hours for full charge and 50 km in 1 Hour

Fast DC Charger - 80% in 57 minutes

Portable home charger (3 pin socket) - 50 Km in 3 Hours

Hyundai Kona Electric. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Kona Electric offers differentiated driving modes (Eco+, Eco, Comfort and Sport) optimize torque distribution, tailoring Kona Electric to a variety of driving preferences and purposes. In Sport mode, there is a greater emphasis on acceleration, while Eco+ and Eco modes progressively prioritize range over performance with more conservative power-delivery and deliver maximum Electric Range by brake regeneration.

The powertrain employs 134hp permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor powered by a high-voltage 39.2 kWh advanced lithium-ion polymer battery. The motor develops 394.9 Nm of torque distributed to the front wheels giving an acceleration of 0- 100 kmph in just 9.7 seconds. The battery system has liquid-cooling technology and battery pack has high energy density.

Hyundai is working along with IOCL to develop infrastructure at select Fuel Stations in select cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai). HMIL will invest in the equipment and installation of these Fast Chargers (CCS Type – Single Port). These chargers can charge 80% of the battery capacity in less than an hour.

Commenting at the launch of Hyundai KONA Electric, Mr. S.S. Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited said “India is ushering into a new era with Clean and Connected Mobility. We are committed to Government’s vision of ‘Shared’, ‘Connected’ and ‘Clean’ Mobility. Hyundai is leading the future mobility solutions globally and will bring in the most relevant technology in the clean mobility space in the Indian market. As we embark on the journey of India’s future mobility, the launch of India’s First Fully Electric SUV KONA in India will be a revolutionary and a definitive forward move to change the perspective towards electric cars altogether.”

“The KONA Electric is the ‘The New Normal’ as it is the First Long Range Green SUV with 452 Kms/Charge (ARAI Certified) enhancing the customer confidence towards Electric mobility. KONA Electric has received worldwide recognition and will be the most conducive e-vehicle for the Indian market. The Electric SUV showcases strengths of its SUV model combined with advanced innovative technology of an electric powertrain.” he added.

Hyundai Kona Electric Interiors. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

All Hyundai Electric Selling dealerships are equipped with 7.2 kW AC Charger to support customers for Kona Electric Charging. Additionally, in select cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai) a Special Kona Electric fleet (Kona Electric to Kona Electric) fitted with power converter will provide emergency charging support to the customers. Also, for the convenience of customers, HMIL has tied up with MapMyIndia, to display Kona Electric compatible EV Charging Stations in HMIL Website and in Mobile App.

The car ships with a 6.9-inch infotainment system that features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Kona Electric offers digital cluster with supervision, power driver’s seat, leather ventilated seats (Front), automatic air conditioning and Smart key with push button start.

The Kona Electric would be available with a Warranty for three years and unlimited Kilometres, along with a Warranty for 8 years and upto 160,000 Kms for its High Voltage Battery.

The Customers will be provided with two Chargers along with the car – A portable charger and an AC Wall Box Charger. The Portable charger can be plugged into any normal 3 Pin 15 Amp socket and charge the vehicle. This charger can top up daily running of 50Kms in less than 3 Hours. Whereas AC Wall Box charger (7.2 kW) can top-up charge the vehicle within 1 hour for running 50Kms.