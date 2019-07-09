English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hyundai Kona Electric Launched in India for Rs 25.30 Lakh - Here's All You Need to Know
Here's all you need to know about the newly launched Hyundai Kona including range, charging options, battery, price and more.
Hyundai Kona Electric. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Hyundai Motors has launched the Kona Electric in India today at Rs 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kona Electric is ‘India’s first real electric SUV’, and has an all-electric range of 452 Km in a single charge (ARAI certified). Hyundai Kona joins the SUV line-up of Hyundai that includes Venue, Creta, and the Tucson. There are a few myths and confusion about the electric vehicles in India and Hyundai Kona aims to address them with such a staggering mileage and support options.
Also Watch: Hyundai Kona EV First Look
Here's everything you need to know about the all-electric Hyundai Kona:
- Hyundai Kona is priced at Rs 25.30 Lakh (ex-showroom) for single tone paint and Rs 25.50 Lakh (ex-showroom) for dual tone paint. It comes in India through CBU (completely built units) initially and can be assembled at Hyundai’s Chennai plant later. Hyundai is also exploring the option to source EV components locally to keep the costs low.
- Hyundai will be retailing the Kona through select 15 dealerships in 11 cities with necessary EV infrastructure and support. However, the numbers could be increased after seeing the demand.
- The Hyundai Kona gets a 39.2 kWh battery pack that has an all-electric ARAI certified mileage of 452 Km in a full charge.
- The Hyundai Kona offers a peak power of 134.13 bhp and 395 Nm and does 0-100 kmph in 9.7 seconds.
- Hyundai is offering two chargers with Kona SUV for the buyers - a portable charger that can be used with 3-pin socket and a 7kWh AC Wall Box Charger.
- The Hyundai Kona can be charged using 7kWh charger in 6 hours and can be topped up for 50 km range in under 1 hour.
- The portable charger can add 50 km range in under 3 hours.
- There's also a DC fast charger, which can charge the SUV up to 80% in just 57 minutes.
- The Hyundai Kona comes loaded with features like 17.7 cm floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated and ventilated seats, sunroof and more.
- As for safety features, it gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, blind spot detection, hill-start assist, reverse camera, TPMS.
- The Kona Electric gets four drive modes - Eco, Eco Plus, Comfort and Sport.
- Hyundai India is offering 3 years/ unlimited kilometres vehicle warranty and 3 years/ 160,000 kilometres battery warranty .
- Hyundai will install fast chargers in all electric selling dealerships. There will be Kona Electric support vehicles in select cities for emergency charging.
- Hyundai has tied up with Map My India to display Kona Electric compatible charging stations in HMIL website and app.
- Hyundai has partnered with IOCL to install chargers at select fuel pumps across India.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
