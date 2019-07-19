Hyundai Kona Electric Registers 120 Bookings in 10 Days, Sets New Record of EVs in India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), India’s first smart mobility solutions provider and the number one car exporter since inception has received an Electrifying Response to India’s First Fully Electric Long Range Green SUV Kona Electric with 120 Confirmed Customer Bookings post its India launch on July 9, 2019.

Commenting on the Hyundai KONA Electric bookings, Mr. Vikas Jain, National Sales Head, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We have received an electrifying response to India’s First Long-Range Green SUV – Kona Electric with 120 Confirmed Bookings in just 10 days of its launch expressing the Indian customers’ acceptance to high-end future technologies offered by Hyundai. The digital enquires and footfall at our dealerships have increased as the customers are excited to experience Electric cars. The change of perception and adaptability is clearly visible as there are huge interest and request for test drives.”

“Kona Electric is a proven and award-winning Global Electric SUV creating new benchmarks in Clean mobility since its global launch in April 2018. Our overall goal is to offer an SUV with long-range and high performance with fun to drive quotient to our Indian customers”, he added.

The Hyundai Kona gets a 39.2 kWh battery pack that has an all-electric ARAI certified mileage of 452 Km in a full charge. It offers a peak power of 134.13 bhp and 395 Nm and does 0-100 kmph in 9.7 seconds. Hyundai is offering two chargers with Kona SUV for the buyers - a portable charger that can be used with 3-pin socket and a 7kWh AC Wall Box Charger. The Hyundai Kona can be charged using the 7kWh charger in 6 hours and can be topped up for 50 km range in under 1 hour. The portable charger can add 50 km range in under 3 hours.

There's also a DC fast charger, which can charge the SUV up to 80% in just 57 minutes. The Hyundai Kona comes loaded with features like 17.7 cm floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated and ventilated seats, sunroof and more. As for safety features, it gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, blind spot detection, hill-start assist, reverse camera, TPMS.

The Kona Electric gets four drive modes - Eco, Eco Plus, Comfort and Sport. Hyundai India is offering 3 years/ unlimited kilometres vehicle warranty and 3 years/ 160,000 kilometres battery warranty.