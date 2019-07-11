Hyundai Kona Electric SUV - All You Need to Know: Price, Mileage, Charging, Features and More

Hyundai recently launched the Kona All-Electric SUV in India at Rs 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai called the Kona Electric as ‘India’s first real electric SUV’ with an all-electric range of 452 Km in a single charge (ARAI certified). Hyundai Kona Electric has joined the SUV line-up of Hyundai that includes Venue, Creta, and the Tucson. Here's all you need to know about the Hyundai Kona Electric from Price to Mileage to Charging.

Price

Hyundai Kona is priced at Rs 25.30 Lakh (ex-showroom) for single tone paint and Rs 25.50 Lakh (ex-showroom) for dual tone paint. It comes in India through CBU (completely built unit) initially and can be assembled at Hyundai’s Chennai plant later. Hyundai is also exploring the option to source EV components locally to keep the costs low.

Electric Range (Mileage)

The Hyundai Kona gets a 39.2 kWh battery pack in India that has an all-electric ARAI certified mileage of 452 Km in a full charge. The Hyundai Kona offers a peak power of 134.13 bhp and 395 Nm and does 0-100 kmph in 9.7 seconds.

Hyundai Kona Electric cabin. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

After-Sales Support

Hyundai will be retailing the Kona through select 15 dealerships in 11 cities with necessary EV infrastructure and support. However, the numbers could be increased after seeing the demand. Hyundai India is offering 3 years/ unlimited kilometres vehicle warranty and 3 years/ 160,000 kilometres battery warranty. Hyundai will install fast chargers in all electric selling dealerships. There will be Kona Electric support vehicles in select cities for emergency charging.

Hyundai has tied up with Map My India to display Kona Electric compatible charging stations in HMIL website and app. Hyundai has also partnered with IOCL to install chargers at select fuel pumps across India.

Charging

Hyundai is offering two chargers with Kona SUV for the buyers - a portable charger that can be used with 3-pin socket and a 7kWh AC Wall Box Charger. The Hyundai Kona can be charged using 7kWh charger in 6 hours and can be topped up for 50 km range in under 1 hour. The portable charger can add 50 km range in under 3 hours. There's also a DC fast charger, which can charge the SUV up to 80% in just 57 minutes.

Features

The Hyundai Kona comes loaded with features like 17.7 cm floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated and ventilated seats, sunroof and more. As for safety features, it gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, blind spot detection, hill-start assist, reverse camera, TPMS. The Kona Electric gets four drive modes - Eco, Eco Plus, Comfort and Sport.