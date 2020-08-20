Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Creates New Record of Running 1026 Km on a Single Charge

Car manufacturer Hyundai has announced a new endurance record for a production model of electric car. One of its Kona cars has been able to drive a total of 1026 km on the Lausitzring track in Germany. It's also worth noting that two other Konas also exceeded the 1000-km mark during the test.

A Hyundai Kona has been able to travel 1026 km (637 miles) on just a single charge. With a 64 kWh battery, that translates into power consumption of 6.24 kWh/100 km, which is also a record figure.

To achieve such performance, the three production Kona models were driven for nearly 35 hours around the track at a constant speed of between 29 and 31 km/h (18-19 mph), without using any air conditioning -- a type of technology which is particularly draining in terms of energy.

The factory-spec Konas used in this mission ordinarily demonstrate a range of 484 km (300 miles) for a single charge. Hyundai also offers Kona Electric in India with an all-electric mileage of 452 km.

Hyundai Motor India is offering new warranty options for customers of its electric vehicle Kona. Under the 'Wonder Warranty' initiative, customers can opt for either three-year unlimited option or four year/60,000 km or five year/50,000 km options, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

However, the battery warranty for eight years /1,60,000 km remains applicable irrespective of the warranty option chosen, it added. "In line with the response we have received for the electric SUV, we have introduced the Wonder Warranty scheme which elevates the after-sales customer experience by offering them the freedom of choice and provide complete peace of mind," HMIL Director Sales, Marketing & Service Tarun Garg said.

With Inputs from AFP Relaxnews