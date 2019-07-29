Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Explodes and Causes a Garage Fire in Montreal

A Hyundai Kona Electric SUV exploded inside a garage, blowing the doors off and caused a fire.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 29, 2019, 4:28 PM IST
The Hyundai Kona Electric SUV that caught fire. (Photo Courtesy: ICI Grand Montreal)
A Hyundai Kona EV, the all-electric version of the five-door subcompact crossover SUV Kona, exploded and caused a garage fire in Île Bizard, Montreal. According to a report published in Digit, the Kona EV reportedly exploded, blowing the garage door off in the process. The Montreal Fire Department is reportedly investigating the fire. No casualty has been reported thus far. Reports suggest that while the accident was rumoured to have been caused by some charging-related issue, the owner of the EV, who bought the vehicle in March this year, said that the Kona Electric was unplugged from the charging dock when the accident happened.

The Digit reports state that it is likely that the temperature of the battery in the Hyundai Kona EV suddenly rose, leading to an explosive reaction. Notably, the Kona EV sol in Canada makes use of a 64.0kWh Lithium-ion polymer battery. A leaking lithium-ion battery pack can react with the moisture in the air and start the fire. The mishap comes barely weeks after the Kona electric SUV was launched in India on July 9 for a starting price of Rs 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The incident seems like a one-off, but it could be a good idea to wait for the South Korean carmaker to conclude its investigation into the matter.

The Hyundai Kona EV is being sold in India with an eight-year warranty on the battery in five colour options. It makes use of a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) that makes 134 bhp and 395 Nm of peak torque. The electric SUV comes with two chargers as standard, a portable charger which provides 50 km running range in under three hours of charging and a 7.2 kW AC Wall Box charger which can charge the SUV in an hour to run for 50 km. The Indian variant is equipped with a 39.2kWh lithium-ion battery, which, according to ARAI, is certified to deliver about 452 kilometres of driving range on a single charge.

