Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Recalled in India Due to Electrical Deficiency in Battery

South Korean automaker Hyundai’s Kona Electric was the first long-range EV offering in India when it was launched last year. The company has now recalled its electric SUV to inspect the battery unit following few possible concerns of electrical deficiency.

Hyundai Motors India has issued a voluntary recall notice of its Kona EV SUV that were manufactured between April 1, 2019 and October 31, 2020. Vehicle units rolled out during these dates will be recalled to check for potential electrical deficiencies in the high-voltage battery management system (BMS) of the car. Hyundai will be calling Kona EV customers to bring in their cars for inspection.

While Hyundai has been selling this model globally for a couple of years, the EV tech is still new territory for carmakers and buyers alike. This recall may be associated with an earlier recall issued in October this year for the Kona EV for a possible short circuit due to a faulty manufacturing defect. This recall potentially affected 25,645 units of the Kona EV worldwide that were manufactured between September 2017 and March 2020.

This recall was likely initiated after close to 13 Kona EV cars caught fire. Since then the global recall has been initiated in various geographies and now it is being implemented in India.

Hyundai has so far sold 456 units of its Kona EV that were manufactured in the prescribed time above. The company will contact the owners in a phased manner who can then get their Kona EVs for a free inspection at Hyundai EV dealerships. Hyundai may offer new parts on need basis if there’s any defect found in the battery system. However, the company has not given any news over that possibility.

The Kona EV comes with the choice of two battery packs: 39.2kWh and 64kWh worldwide. However, India gets the 39.2kWh battery that powers a 100 kW electric motor which offers an ARAI-certified range of 452km on a full charge. The charging system is compatible with 50kW DC fast charging that can charge the batteries from 0 to 80 percent charge in about an hour. While with the regular charger, it could take up to seven to eight hours to fully charge the batteries.

Hyundai’s Kona EV is among only three EVs that are currently sold in India, as it is a premium Completely Built Up (CBU) its price starts from 23.76 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).