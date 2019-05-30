Hyundai Kona Electric to Launch in India on July 9: Here are 10 things you must know



The Kona is expected to reach India in a CKD (completely knocked down) mode and would be assembled at Hyundai’s Chennai plant. Hyundai is also exploring the option to source EV components locally to keep the costs low.

Hyundai has currently allotted 1,000 units of the Kona Electric for the Indian market. However, the numbers could be increased after seeing the demand.

Internationally, Kona is available in two trims: Electric and Electric Lite. The Hyundai Kona Electric gets a 64 kWh lithium-ion battery and offers a peak power of 201.2 bhp and 395 Nm. Hyundai claims the model has a driving range of 482 km on a single charge.

Kona Electric Lite gets a 39.2 kWh lithium-ion battery and offers peak power of 134.13 bhp and 395 Nm. It has a driving range of 312 km on a single charge. India will most likely get the Kona Electric Lite model.

The 39.2kWh version can be fully charged in 6 hours, while the 64kWh battery pack takes around 9 hours to charge.

The Hyundai Kona Electric also comes with a 100kW DC fast charger, which can charge the SUV up to 80% in just 54 minutes.

The Kona Electric is expected to come loaded with features. Some of these include 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated and ventilated seats and more.

As for safety features, it gets six airbags, anti-lock brake system, blind spot detection, hill-start assist, reverse camera, real-time traffic alert, autonomous emergency braking, etc

The Kona Electric is expected to be priced between Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Hyundai India is targeting selling 50 Kona units per month, says a report, with the car being sold in select company dealerships in 20 cities only.



Hyundai Motor India Ltd is set to launch Kona Electric in India on July 9. According to Hyundai, the Kona Electric will be ‘India’s first real electric SUV’, and will reaffirm the car maker’s commitment towards future mobility. After the launch, Hyundai can boast a wide SUV line-up that includes Venue, Creta, Kona EV, and the Tucson which is scheduled to get a facelift in the second half of this year.