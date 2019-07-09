Hyundai Kona EV to Launch in India Today - Watch it Live Here [Video]

Hyundai is set to launch Kona Electric SUV in India today and Hyundai says it will be ‘India’s first real electric SUV’, and will boast of an all-electric range of 452 Km in a single charge (ARAI certified). Hyundai Kona will join the wide SUV line-up that includes Venue, Creta, and the Tucson which is scheduled to get a facelift in the second half of this year. The Kona is expected to reach India in a CBU (completely built units) initially and can be assembled at Hyundai’s Chennai plant later. Hyundai is also exploring the option to source EV components locally to keep the costs low.

Internationally, Kona is available in two trims: Electric and Electric Lite. The Hyundai Kona Electric gets a 64 kWh lithium-ion battery and offers a peak power of 201.2 bhp and 395 Nm. Hyundai claims the model has a driving range of 482 km on a single charge. Hyundai has announced to bring this version to India. The Hyundai Kona Electric comes with a 100kW DC fast charger, which can charge the SUV up to 80% in just 54 minutes.

The Kona Electric is expected to come loaded with features. Some of these include 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated and ventilated seats and more.

As for safety features, it gets six airbags, anti-lock brake system, blind spot detection, hill-start assist, reverse camera, real-time traffic alert, autonomous emergency braking, etc