Hyundai Kona Price Reduced by Rs 1.6 lakh, Over 150 Bookings Recieved

The GST Council, last week, slashed GST on electric vehicles (EVs) to five per cent from 12 per cent. It also reduced the GST on EV chargers from 18% to five per cent. The new rates will be effective from 1st August 2019. This was shortly after Hyundai launched the Kona Electric in India at Rs 25.30 lakh. In light of the same, Hyundai has announced a price reduction of Rs 1.6 lakh for its first electric SUV in India. At its launch, the car was launched at Rs 25.30 lakh which has now been reduced to Rs 23.71 lakh.

The infant stage of infrastructure for electric vehicles in India along with the scepticism among buyers that follow, the Hyundai Kona set an impressive new record for EVs after recording 120 bookings in just 10 days after it was launched. Hyundai will be retailing the Kona through select 15 dealerships in 11 cities with necessary EV infrastructure and support. However, the numbers could be increased after seeing the demand. The Hyundai Kona gets a 39.2 kWh battery pack that has an all-electric ARAI certified mileage of 452 Km in a full charge.

The Hyundai Kona offers a peak power of 134.13 bhp and 395 Nm and does 0-100 kmph in 9.7 seconds. Hyundai is offering two chargers with Kona SUV for the buyers - a portable charger that can be used with 3-pin socket and a 7kWh AC Wall Box Charger. The Hyundai Kona can be charged using 7kWh charger in 6 hours and can be topped up for 50 km range in under 1 hour. The portable charger can add 50 km range in under 3 hours. There's also a DC fast charger, which can charge the SUV up to 80% in just 57 minutes.

