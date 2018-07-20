English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Hyundai Kona SUV Iron Man Edition Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2018
The Kona Iron Man Edition features both exterior and interior design elements that closely resemble and give a nod to the dynamic Iron Man suit.
Hyundai Kona Iron Man Edition. (Image: Hyundai)
“My armor’s maneuverable, fast, and lots of fun at parties,” – Tony Stark. In Stark-like fashion, Hyundai has unveiled a special edition Iron Man-inspired Kona SUV on the opening day of San Diego Comic-Con 2018. Taking center stage at the Marvel booth, the Kona Iron Man Edition features both exterior and interior design elements that closely resemble and give a nod to the dynamic Iron Man suit. The Kona Iron Man Edition will be available to customers via a limited global production run. Production is scheduled to begin in December, with the first units available in the first quarter of 2019.
On the outside, the Kona Iron Man Edition has a unique front-lighting signature, including a custom daytime running light form that closely resembles the facemask and eye shape of the Iron Man suit. This shape is immediately recognizable and is one of the key design inspirations for Kona.
Hyundai Kona Iron Man Edition Interiors. (Image: Hyundai)
Besides the front fascia design and unique lighting signature, other Stark-like flourishes include an Iron Man mask motif on the roof, a unique V-shaped hood garnish, front-fender Iron Man mask badging, Stark Industries lower fascia and rear door decals, Iron Man-engraved headlamp internal surfaces, custom 18-inch alloy wheels with Iron Man mask center caps, an Iron Man engraving for the D-pillars, and a dark chrome front grille. The exterior color is an exclusive Iron Man red with matte gray.
Inside, Tony Stark’s signature adorns the instrument panel alongside a unique Iron Man shift lever knob, a special Head’s Up Display and center stack featuring Iron Man visual graphics, and a custom seat design.
The Kona Iron Man Edition is the latest project to emerge from the ongoing collaboration between Marvel and Hyundai. This summer, the all-new 2019 Veloster Turbo appears in Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp.
