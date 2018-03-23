English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo

Rajya Sabha Elections 2018

Full Results [+]
BJP INC AITC BJD TRS RJD TDP YSRCP JD(U) OTH
Seats (2018) 33/59 seats
16 5 0 3 0 2 2 1 2 2
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
0000002100
Bihar6/6 seats
1100020020
Chhattisgarh0/1 seats
0000000000
Gujarat4/4 seats
2200000000
Haryana1/1 seats
1000000000
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
1000000000
Jharkhand0/2 seats
0000000000
Karnataka0/4 seats
0000000000
Kerala0/1 seats
0000000000
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
4100000000
Maharashtra6/6 seats
3100000002
Odisha3/3 seats
0003000000
Rajasthan3/3 seats
3000000000
Telangana0/3 seats
0000000000
Uttar Pradesh0/10 seats
0000000000
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
1000000000
West Bengal0/5 seats
0000000000

Total Strength: 245

NDA 75
UPA 52
OTH 91
26
»
1-min read

Hyundai Launches 2018 Tucson Sport Trim with 181 HP

The 2018 Tucson Sport Trim has a starting price of $25,150 and is available at Hyundai stores in the U.S.

News18.com

Updated:March 23, 2018, 1:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hyundai Launches 2018 Tucson Sport Trim with 181 HP
Hyundai Tucson Sport unveiled in the South African market. (Image: Hyundai)
Hyundai has introduced a more powerful Tucson by adding Sport Trim to the model. The 2018 Tucson Sport Trim is now equipped with a 2.4-litre inline four-cylinder GDI engine producing 181 horsepower and 175 lb.-ft. of torque, an advantage over key competitors the Toyota RAV4 and Nissan Rogue. The 2018 Tucson Sport has a starting price of $25,150 and is available at Hyundai stores in the U.S. However, Hyundai has not launched the Sport Trim in India.

The peak torque delivery in the Tucson Sport Line starts at 4,000 rpm, similar to the majority of segment competitors, delivering responsiveness and performance in everyday driving conditions. The Tucson Sport’s exclusive 2.4-litre engine is coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC® manual shift mode.

Hyundai Tucson's interiors. (Photo Courtesy: Hyundai Worldwide) Hyundai Tucson's interiors. (Photo Courtesy: Hyundai)

The Tucson Sport FWD A/T FWD has an MSRP of $25,150, excluding $980 freight, and includes all of the SEL FWD equipment, plus the following features - Premium front and rear fascias, Chrome-tipped dual exhaust, Dual automatic temperature control, CleanAir Ionizer and auto defogger, Door handle LED approach lights, Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA), Lane Change Assist and more.

The 2018 Tucson Sport AWD Automatic Transmission has an MSRP of $26,550, excluding $980 freight, and includes all of the Sport FWD equipment, plus the following features - AWD liftgate badge and Windshield wiper de-icer.

Also Watch:

Also Watch

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Recommended For You