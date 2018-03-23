Hyundai Launches 2018 Tucson Sport Trim with 181 HP

Hyundai Tucson's interiors. (Photo Courtesy: Hyundai)

Hyundai has introduced a more powerful Tucson by adding Sport Trim to the model. The 2018 Tucson Sport Trim is now equipped with a 2.4-litre inline four-cylinder GDI engine producing 181 horsepower and 175 lb.-ft. of torque, an advantage over key competitors the Toyota RAV4 and Nissan Rogue. The 2018 Tucson Sport has a starting price of $25,150 and is available at Hyundai stores in the U.S. However, Hyundai has not launched the Sport Trim in India.The peak torque delivery in the Tucson Sport Line starts at 4,000 rpm, similar to the majority of segment competitors, delivering responsiveness and performance in everyday driving conditions. The Tucson Sport’s exclusive 2.4-litre engine is coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC® manual shift mode.The Tucson Sport FWD A/T FWD has an MSRP of $25,150, excluding $980 freight, and includes all of the SEL FWD equipment, plus the following features - Premium front and rear fascias, Chrome-tipped dual exhaust, Dual automatic temperature control, CleanAir Ionizer and auto defogger, Door handle LED approach lights, Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA), Lane Change Assist and more.The 2018 Tucson Sport AWD Automatic Transmission has an MSRP of $26,550, excluding $980 freight, and includes all of the Sport FWD equipment, plus the following features - AWD liftgate badge and Windshield wiper de-icer.