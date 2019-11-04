Hyundai Launches 2020 Creta at Rs 10.6 Lakh and Verna Facelift at Rs 7.3 Lakh in China

South Korean automaker Hyundai has unveiled the next-generation Hyundai Creta in China markets. The 2020 Hyundai Creta is known as ix25 in China. Hyundai has also introduced the revamped Verna and revealed prices for both the models. Both the new generation cars are likely to be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo scheduled for February.

Hyundai Creta or ix25

For buyers in China, Hyundai ix25 or Creta SUV comes at a price between 1,05,800 to 1,36,800 Yuan (approximately Rs. 10.6 lakh to Rs. 13.7 lakh). The starting price of the latest model is 4,000 Yuan lesser than the outgoing variants.

The Hyundai Creta (ix25) sports an all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine coupled with CVT (continuously variable transmission). CVT helps make the engine of the car more efficient. The current model of Hyundai Creta comes with 1.6-litre coupled with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The front of the 2020 Hyundai Creta sports a bold grille. Another unique feature about Hyundai ix25 is its split headlamp setup that is bordered with LED DRLs or day-light running lamps which is divided in three parts.

From the side, the ix25 sports sharp creases which give it somewhat look similar to the current model. The car comes powered with split-type tail lamps. As for the interior, the 2020 Hyundai Creta looks trendier as compared to the current model and the cabin in more equipped. The USP is the latest 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that adorns the dashboard. The car also features a 360-degree camera system.

2020 Hyundai Verna

Apart from unveiling the ix25, Hyundai has also launched the revamped model of the Verna. The 2020 Hyundai Verna flaunts more features and latest style compared to the existing model. The Korean automaker has priced Hyundai Verna facelift in a range of 72,800 Yuan and 96,800 Yuan (approximately Rs. 7.3 lakh and Rs. 9.7 lakh). The new-gen Verna comes powered with new grille, modified bumper and headlamps which are thinner to that of the current model. The new hood that the 2020 Verna sports make it looks all the more stylish. The rear comes with chic tail lamps.

The latest Hyundai Verna comes powered with a 1.4-litre petrol engine. The fuel consumption per 100 kilometer in the 2020 Hyundai Creta has been decreased to 4.9 litre.

