Hyundai Launches ‘Click to Buy’ Platform For Buying Cars Online, Will Offer Home Delivery

Hyundai has announced pan India expansion of its ‘Click to Buy’ online sales platform, incorporating over 500 dealerships. As per the company, the end to end online car purchase platform is meant to offer a seamless and convenient retail experience for customers interested in purchasing Hyundai Cars.

The platform offers a digital experience of a car purchase by simply registering at the portal. Post registering, customers can choose the available Hyundai model line-up and configure the vehicle of their choice to select the exterior/interior colours. It also offers customers a choice of financing options and existing bank customers that have a pre-approved loan from their respective banks can avail fastest loan approval. The user will also have an option of a personalised assistant during the purchase cycle of the vehicle, and customers can get in touch with the allocated sales representative at any stage during the online purchase. Customers can even decide their preferred delivery options – pick the vehicle from the selected dealer or get their vehicle delivered to their doorstep.

SS Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Over the last decade, retail sales has been witness to a paradigm shift with new-age customers heavily inclined to online purchase of products. The ‘Click to Buy’ platform will act as an additional sales channel for all our Dealerships across India thereby creating additional opportunities for remote interaction with customers and facilitation of sale even during periods when customers are unable to visit showrooms.”

Hyundai had launched the pilot phase of ‘Click to Buy’ with a few dealers in Delhi NCR region in January 2020 and has now expanded its program to offer pan India coverage. All Hyundai models, including the new models of the Creta and Verna, are available on the ‘Click to Buy’ website that acts as an additional sales channel for Hyundai dealerships. The platform is connected in real-time with all the dealerships across India.

