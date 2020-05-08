Hyundai Launches New Car Finance Schemes For Customers, Offers Variable EMI

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has announced 5 Unique Customer-Centric Car Finance Schemes to empower customers with peace of mind and convenience during these challenging and uncertain times.

The 5 Customer-Centric Car Finance Schemes extending choice to Hyundai Customers through various financial institutions are as given below:

-- 3 Months Low EMI Scheme: Customers can opt for Low EMIs for the first 3 months and the balance amount in remaining equal EMIs for 3 Year, 4 Year & 5 Year loan tenures. This scheme is valid for all Hyundai models.

-- Step-up Scheme: With this scheme, customers need to pay low EMI of Rs 1234/lac for the first year for a 7 year tenure loan. From the 2nd year onwards; the EMI would increase by 11% every year till the end of the loan tenure. This scheme is valid for all Hyundai models.

-- Balloon Scheme: Customers who want to spend less in current times but are confident of paying a higher amount later can opt for this scheme. Here customer would need to pay a lower EMI ( ~14 % Lower than normal EMI ) from 1st to 59th Month and the Last EMI will be 25% of Loan repayment. This scheme too is valid for all Hyundai models.

-- Longest Duration Scheme: Customers who want to pay the smallest amount monthly EMIs to ease up the repayment of loan amount throughout the loan tenure, can opt for up to 8 years of loan repayment duration. This scheme is valid for select Hyundai models.

-- Low Down Payment Scheme: With the minimum possible down payment, customers can opt up to 100% On-road funding from financers under this scheme. This scheme is valid for select Hyundai Models.

