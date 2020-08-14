Hyundai Mobility Membership Program Launched in India for Existing and New Customers

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has launched 'Hyundai Mobility Membership' which, as per the company, is India's first one-stop solution to fulfil different needs of customers throughout their ownership journey. 'Hyundai Mobility Membership' has been curated across categories to provide exclusive benefits and enhanced convenience for new customers.

S S Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, "Building on the strength of Hyundai's Future Ready' Business Strategy, we have introduced an exclusive program 'Hyundai Mobility Membership' for unmatched ownership and lifestyle experience. Through these endeavours, we at Hyundai aim to become the Lifetime Partner of our Valued Customers in Automotive and beyond. We will cater to the diverse needs of our customers and closely knit a long-lasting relation through this unique initiative."

He further added, "Beginning the journey with more than 20 distinct partners under one platform and no membership fee, Hyundai Mobility Membership' will create value proposition further leading to enhanced customer convenience and satisfaction."

Hyundai has collaborated with partners to form an ecosystem catering to the 3 key pillars of customer needs under the Hyundai Mobility Membership - a one-stop solution that caters to all your car needs, Smart Mobility options for all travel needs' and benefits to offer convenience for daily transactions.