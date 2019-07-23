Hyundai Mobis Builds Camera System to Replace Vehicle Side Mirrors
Three high-performance camera sensors inside the vehicle will increase driving safety by significantly reducing blind spots, and improve fuel efficiency as side-view mirrors will be hidden inside the car.
Image for Representation (Image: Hyundai)
South Korea's largest auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis on Sunday said it has developed a camera monitoring system that will replace side-view mirrors in next-generation vehicles. With the advanced sensor technology, Hyundai Mobis has joined a couple of global future mobility developers and it aims to export the technology to carmakers, Yonhap news agency reported.
Three high-performance camera sensors inside the vehicle will not only increase driving safety by significantly reducing blind spots, and but also improve fuel efficiency as side-view mirrors will be hidden inside the car, Hyundai Mobis said in a statement.
"The paradigm shift to the future car is demanding both functional and design upgrades of all core components, which have been taken for granted until today," Vice President Gregory Baratoff in charge of autonomous vehicle development at Hyundai Mobis said in the statement.
The company will not only develop element technologies, like sensors and solutions based on them but also the core parts portfolio that it has already secured in accordance with the future car era, he said.
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
OnePlus 7 is Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fan Shares Akshay Kumar’s Picture from 1997, His Response is Winning the Internet
- Fact Check: Did the Indian Army Really Perform the #BottleCapChallenge With a Tank in Viral Video?
- Narine & Pollard Get West Indies Recall for First Two T20Is Against India
- Malinga to Retire From ODIs After First Match Against Bangladesh
- Disappointing Not to be Picked in India Squad: Shubman Gill