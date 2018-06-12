Hyundai Motor Becomes Global Automotive Partner of Chelsea

Hyundai Motor has announced a multi-year partnership with Chelsea Football Club, which will see the Hyundai brand logo presented on the sleeve of the new Blues jersey in all domestic competitions from next season until 2022, as the Global Automotive Partner. The deal with Chelsea is the first time that Hyundai has ventured into the UK football market.With this partnership, Hyundai will not only be visible on the jersey but also through car displays at the club, home matchday presence including LED perimeter branding, and various media and digital content rights.The announcement comes as Hyundai launches a new video featuring Chelsea stars Olivier Giroud, David Luiz and Tiémoué Bakayoko. The short film sees the Blues players attend a photoshoot unlike any they have experienced before, as a group of dedicated Chelsea fans take centre stage and assume the roles more commonly associated with their club heroes.Over the course of the partnership, Hyundai will work closely with Chelsea to develop a range of initiatives and benefits for the club’s supporters.The logo on the new jersey will be seen in action for the first time on July 23rd, as Chelsea head to Australia to play a friendly fixture against Perth Glory, ahead of the 18/19 season.Hyundai has been a FIFA Top Partner since 1999, was engaged with UEFA for 18 years to 2017, and remains heavily involved with national teams as well as individual clubs, including Olympique Lyonnais in France among others.