Hyundai Motor India Begins Feasibility Study For Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicle in India

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced that it is evaluating the Feasibility of bringing Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles for India. Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles are free from any greenhouse gasses emissions as vehicle filters and purifies the air during its drive. When Air filters through FCEV, 99.9 per cent of particulates are purified, cleaning the environment.

Commenting on the Initiation of Feasibility Study for Fuel Cell Vehicle, Mr S S Kim, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, “Progress for Humanity with Zero Emission Mobility is our responsibility and vision to make a long-term positive transformation for our future generations. We have initiated the feasibility study for Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle in India and promise to bring The Ultimate Solution with Zero Emission Mobility.

Hyundai is a Responsible and Caring brand with cause and has always led the “Zero Emission Mobility” Revolution for a Greener, Cleaner and Brighter future of India. As a Technology and Innovation-driven brand, Hyundai is aligned and committed to embark on the journey of India’s future mobility.”

During the recently concluded first International Organisation of Motor Vehicles Manufacturer (OICA) Conference (November 26-29, Mumbai) in India, Korea Manufacturers’ Association (KAMA) shared the strong developments made in the area of Fuel Cell technology and also talked about the Global Success of commercially available Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle - Hyundai NEXO.

