Hyundai Motor India Exports Over 5,000 Units in May

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has announced the exports of over 5,000 units in May 2020. The company had started production at its plant on May 8 and have achieved this milestone in about three weeks’ time.

Speaking about Hyundai’s export strategy, S S Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We began our export operations in India in 1999 with an objective to propagate ‘Make in India – Made for the World’. In line with our global strategy, we have now exported more than 3 Million vehicles to 88 countries which reaffirm our commitment to the country.”

“We have once again made a humble beginning towards normalcy by exporting more than 5 000 units in May 2020. This is a testimony of Hyundai’s resilient efforts towards localization and to accentuate economic recovery”, he added.

In the last 20 years, since inception, Hyundai has exported over 30 lakh passenger cars. In 2019, Hyundai Motor India exported 1,81,200 units with 792 Customized variants according to country-specific preference and demand. With a market share of 26 per cent in the calendar year 2019 to the total exports of passenger cars from India, Hyundai has become a significant contributor to the Indian automobile industry.

Currently, Hyundai exports 10 models – Atos (Santro), Grand i10, Xcent, Grand i10 (Nios) and Grand i10 (Aura), Elite i20, i20 Active, Accent (Verna), Venue and the new Creta. Globally, Hyundai exports ‘Made-In-India’ cars to 88 countries in 4 continents - Latin America (33 countries), Africa (28 countries), Asia Pacific (26 countries) and Europe (1 country).

