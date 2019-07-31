Hyundai Motor India Foundation Donates Rs 1 Crore Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) responded to the devastating floods in Assam by handing over a cheque of Rs 1 Crore to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF). Stephen Sudhakar J, Sr. Vice President – Administration, HMIL and Trustee of Hyundai Motor India Foundation and Bedabrata Sharma Bordoloi (Zonal Business Head – East) along with dealer principles of Oja Hyundai, Saraighat Hyundai and Akash Hyundai met the Honourable Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, to hand-over the cheque.

With the situation worsening in Assam, automakers have sprung into action to work in favour of the affected customers. Volkswagen has announced to extended support and services for vehicles affected by the Bihar and Assam flood. The company announced free roadside assistance and special initiatives in support of affected customers owing to the widespread destruction caused by the tropical storm

Customers in Bihar and Assam can avail the free roadside assistance by dialling 1800 102 1155 or 1800 419 1155 respectively. Under road-side assist, affected cars would be transported free of cost to the nearest Volkswagen dealer. To ensure customer support at this crucial time, Volkswagen has issued necessary repair guidelines across dealerships for a standardized repair approach and has geared-up technical support staff and parts supply chain in the region. All affected customer vehicles will also be supported with benefits on the service repair invoice by Volkswagen dealer partners in the respective cities.