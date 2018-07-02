English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Hyundai Motor India June Sales up by 19.5%
Overall sales during the month under review grew to 60,779 units from 50,853 units sold during June 2017.
2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Automobile major Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Sunday reported a rise of 19.5 percent in its overall sales including exports for June 2018. According to the company, overall sales during the month under review grew to 60,779 units from 50,853 units sold during June 2017.
The company's domestic sales during the month under review grew by 21 percent to 45,371 units from 37,562 units sold during June 2017.
