Hyundai Motor India Observes Road Safety Week 2018, Promotes Safe Driving Practices [Video]
Hyundai’s activities during the Road Safety Week 2018 will provide awareness to its customers at all dealerships through 1300 workshops across India.
Hyundai Creta and Verna in Chandigarh. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), the country’s second largest car manufacturer and the number one car exporter, has announced pan-India initiatives observing the Road Safety Week starting April 23rd- April 30th, 2018. Hyundai’s road safety initiatives are aimed at promoting traffic rules and safe driving practices.
Hyundai’s activities during the Road Safety Week 2018 will provide awareness to its customers at all dealerships through 1300 workshops across India. The initiative will offer 20-point safety check up for Hyundai vehicles at all dealerships. During the weekend, sales and service camps will be organized in Resident Welfare Associations and residential societies, inviting children for drawing and slogan competition on the Traffic Safety theme.
This will help children understand the importance of road safety, leading to a better tomorrow. The ‘BeTheBetterGuy’ video will be played at all dealerships and the customers visiting the dealership outlets during the Road Safety Week will be encouraged to take safety pledge and abide by key areas of road safety like- Avoid Under Age Driving, Don’t Drink & Drive, Avoid Usage of Mobile Phone while driving, Over Speeding & Violation of Traffic Signal. The activities will also be promoted through SMS, Whatsapp and on Facebook to create mass awareness.
Mr. Y K Koo, Managing Director & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “As a ‘Socially Responsible Corporate’, Hyundai has always been committed to advocating Road safety and safe driving. We have been working in the area of road safety through our Safe Move campaign since 2015. Road safety knowledge is a key life skill and we want to educate everyone, including children from a very young age, the good road and driving behavior. We are doing multiple activities through our extensive pan India network to engage with communities to make road safety a mass movement. When everyone observes road safety, every drive becomes a brilliant drive.”
Hyundai Road Safety Campaign has reached over 200,000 students, over 35,000 Mall visitors and 23,000 residents across 292 schools, 146 RWA’s and 14 malls across India and also to over 35,000 visitors during the Krakerjack Karnival in New Delhi.
