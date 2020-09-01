Hyundai Motor India Reports 20 Percent Growth in Domestic Sales in August

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Tuesday reported a 6.06 per cent decline in total sales at 52,609 units in August. The company had sold 56,005 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales, however, were up 19.9 per cent to 45, 809 units as against 38,205 units in August 2019, the company added. The company's exports last month stood at 6,800 units, down 61.79 per cent from 17,800 units in August 2019.

"The company continues humbly to contribute to the recovery of Indian automobile industry by registering domestic sales volume of 45,809 units in August with positive growth of 19.9 per cent on a comparative low base of last year," HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg said. Good response to new Creta, Verna, Tucson, NIOS and Aura has resulted in this performance, he added.

"We would like to carry on with cautious optimism as uncertainty still surrounds the pandemic," Garg noted. Last month, the auto major's domestic sales volume reached 98 per cent of July 2019 level.

The company's domestic sales accounted for 38,200 units, while it exported another 3,100 units.

Overall, the auto major reported cumulative sales of 41,300 units during July 2020.

In a conversation with IANS, HMIL's Director Sales and Marketing Tarun Garg cited the healthy response for SUV Creta along with initiatives like car subscription and 'Click-to-Buy' as a trigger for growth.

"We are hopeful that sales momentum will continue in August and even record growth on sequential and YoY basis. However, it must be noted that sales from July to September last year was not very healthy," Garg told IANS.

"There has been a good response to new offerings, plus, there were two major festivals this month. The Up-country markets like Punjab, Jharkhand, Haryana and MP have performed much better than urban centres. This may be due to lower number of cases and growth in crop remuneration."

Besides, he pointed out that COVID triggered a shift from public transport to personal mobility options and the low automobile ownership in India as the other major reasons for healthy sales pick-up.

(With inputs from IANS)