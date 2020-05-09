Hyundai Motor India Manufactures 200 Cars on the 1st Day As Production Resumes in Chennai

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. rolled-out 200 cars on the first day of production restart at its plant at Sriperumbudur, Chennai. The company commenced production operations on May 08, 2020, ensuring fully social distancing compliance in accordance with the standard operating procedure.

Hyundai stated that it is adhering to all the guidelines set by the State and Central Government and also practising 360-degree safety – Care at workplace & Care at all times within the factory premises. Automobile majors, including Maruti Suzuki India, Mercedes-Benz, TVS Motor, and Royal Enfield, on Wednesday, announced the resumption of or plans to restart production at their respective manufacturing units following the relaxation of guidelines by the government for the third phase of lockdown.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said it would resume operations at its Manesar plant from 12 May. The Gurugram district administration had allowed MSI to run the Manesar facility on a single shift basis while fixing the total number of employees at the plant at 4,696.

The company's Manesar (Haryana) plant is outside the limits of Gurugram Municipal Corporation, while its Gurugram plant falls within the city limits. The two plants in Haryana have an installed capacity to roll out 15.5 lakh units per annum. Operations at the facilities are suspended since 22 March.

