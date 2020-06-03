AUTO

1-MIN READ

Hyundai Motor India Sales Fall 79 Percent at 12,583 Units in May; Exports Take a Hit Too

File photo of a Hyundai Creta.

File photo of a Hyundai Creta.

Hyundai said it exported 5,700 units during the last month as compared to 16,600 units in May last year.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 9:22 AM IST
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Monday reported a 78.7 per cent decline in total sales at 12,583 units in May. The company had reported sales of 59,102 units in May 2019.

Domestic sales during the last month were down 83.8 per cent to 6,883 units as against 42,502 units in May 2019.

The company said it exported 5,700 units during the last month as compared to 16,600 units in May last year.

"The company has made a humble beginning towards normalcy by registering cumulative sales of 12,583 for the month of May," HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said in a statement.

This performance was possible on account of strong customer interest and demand for products like Creta, Verna and Venue, he added.

