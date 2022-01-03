Hyundai Motor India Sells Over 2.5 Lakh SUVs in 2021, Creta Takes Top Sales Spot

Hyundai Motor India has announced the sale of 2,52,586 SUV units in India, making the Korean automaker India’s most preferred SUV brand for the second year in a row. In fact, Creta, which is Hyundai’s star performer in India, had record sales of 1,25,437 units. Since the launch of the brand new Creta back in March 2020, Hyundai has sold over 2,15,000 units; and a cumulative of over 6 lakh units since its initial launch in 2015. That’s not all though, Hyundai has sold over 8.34 lakh SUVs over the last five years, registering a growth of 135 percent in the five-year period.

Commenting on the SUV leadership position, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Our passion and commitment to deliver the most exclusive products for customers has led to Hyundai becoming India’s most preferred SUV brand for two years in succession. With the addition of Alcazar to our line-up, Hyundai now has five stellar brands across a spectrum of diverse choices for customer delight. Our most loved brands Creta and Venue have continued to delight new-age customers, offering them experiences that go beyond the realms of mobility and translate into lifetime memories.

Furthermore, the Venue has also played a key role in Hyundai’s SUV sales, recording over 2.60 lakh unit sales since its launch in May 2019.

In 2021 alone, the Hyundai Venue has recorded a sale of over 1.08 lakh units.

The latest entrant to Hyundai’s SUV line-up in India, Alcazar, has also been well received by customers, recording a sale of over 17,700 units since its launch in June 2021. Going forward, we could see Hyundai bring in more SUVs to India, especially to compete with the Tata Punch.

