Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Hyundai Motor India Starts Emergency Road Service to Aid Cyclone Fani Affected Customers

The 'Hyundai Relief task Force' would enhance services for vehicle-owners affected by Cyclone Fani.

PTI

Updated:May 6, 2019, 4:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hyundai Motor India Starts Emergency Road Service to Aid Cyclone Fani Affected Customers
A view of the destruction caused by Cyclone Fani after its landfall in Puri (PTI)
Loading...
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said Saturday it has stationed a dedicated emergency road service team to support the Fani cyclone affected customers or vehicles in the states of Odisha and West Bengal. The 'Hyundai Relief task Force' would enhance services for vehicle-owners affected by Cyclone Fani.

"Hyundai has stationed a dedicated emergency road service team to support the Fani Cyclone affected customers/ vehicles along with 26 flatbed trucks and 21 Towing Trucks to assist the customers," HMIL said in a statement.

In order to ensure the availability of services in every part of the city, Hyundai has activated a toll-free number (0124- 4343937 ) for towing the vehicles and over 40 technicians will assist the vehicle owners by offering timely delivery.

Special discounts on parts are being offered on repairs/ restorations of cyclone-affected vehicles along with 50 per cent discount on depreciation on insurance claims. Cyclonic storm 'Fani' has ravaged parts of Odisha, killing at least 12 people. The cyclone barrelled through Odisha on Friday, unleashing copious rain and windstorm that gusted up to 175 kmph.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram