Hyundai Motor India Teases Upcoming QXi Compact SUV in a Video

The Hyundai QXi (codename) was showcased as the Carlino concept at the 2016 Auto Expo.

News18.com

Updated:March 22, 2019, 1:52 PM IST
Hyundai Styx QXi spotted testing in Delhi NCR. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the country’s second largest car manufacturer and the largest exporter has teased the upcoming QXi (Styx) compact SUV under the Great India Journey project wherein a series of videos will underline the SUV’s drivability in high latitudes and extreme weather conditions showcasing the character, strengths and capabilities. The QXi (codename) was showcased as the Carlino concept at the 2016 Auto Expo.



The SUV will embark on a journey from Hyundai Motor India’s plant in Sriperumbudur, Chennai and will be driven across different geographies and weather conditions. As per various reports, the car can be named Hyundai Styx and it will sit below the Creta and will rival the popular Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Ford EcoSport, and Tata Nexon.

The car has already been spotted several earlier and recently it was spotted during testing in Delhi NCR. As of now, there are no official words from the company about the prices of the new Hyundai Styx (QXi) but it is expected to be priced between Rs 7 lakh-Rs 9 lakh.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
