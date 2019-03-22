English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hyundai Motor India Teases Upcoming QXi Compact SUV in a Video
The Hyundai QXi (codename) was showcased as the Carlino concept at the 2016 Auto Expo.
Hyundai Styx QXi spotted testing in Delhi NCR. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Loading...
Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the country’s second largest car manufacturer and the largest exporter has teased the upcoming QXi (Styx) compact SUV under the Great India Journey project wherein a series of videos will underline the SUV’s drivability in high latitudes and extreme weather conditions showcasing the character, strengths and capabilities. The QXi (codename) was showcased as the Carlino concept at the 2016 Auto Expo.
The SUV will embark on a journey from Hyundai Motor India’s plant in Sriperumbudur, Chennai and will be driven across different geographies and weather conditions. As per various reports, the car can be named Hyundai Styx and it will sit below the Creta and will rival the popular Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Ford EcoSport, and Tata Nexon.
The car has already been spotted several earlier and recently it was spotted during testing in Delhi NCR. As of now, there are no official words from the company about the prices of the new Hyundai Styx (QXi) but it is expected to be priced between Rs 7 lakh-Rs 9 lakh.
The SUV will embark on a journey from Hyundai Motor India’s plant in Sriperumbudur, Chennai and will be driven across different geographies and weather conditions. As per various reports, the car can be named Hyundai Styx and it will sit below the Creta and will rival the popular Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Ford EcoSport, and Tata Nexon.
The car has already been spotted several earlier and recently it was spotted during testing in Delhi NCR. As of now, there are no official words from the company about the prices of the new Hyundai Styx (QXi) but it is expected to be priced between Rs 7 lakh-Rs 9 lakh.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
-
Wednesday 13 March , 2019
Vivo V15 Pro Review
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Wednesday 13 March , 2019 Vivo V15 Pro Review
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyundai Motor India Teases Upcoming QXi Compact SUV in a Video
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: 20 Year Old Boy From Telangana Dies While Playing The Battle Royale Game
- Unpopular Opinion: This Viral Twitter Thread Needs to Be Snipped
- Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota Movie Review: An Irreverent Comic-Book Style Action-Comedy
- Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke Reveals She Suffered from Two Near-Fatal Brain Aneurysms
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results