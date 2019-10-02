Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Hyundai Motor India Tops 2019 J D Power After-Sales Customer Service Index

The J D Power After-Sales Customer Service Index examines customer’s service satisfaction in the mass market segment and brand’s performance for a period of last one year.

News18.com

Updated:October 2, 2019, 2:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hyundai Motor India Tops 2019 J D Power After-Sales Customer Service Index
Hyundai logo. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has been ranked no. 1 in 2019 J D Power After-Sales Customer Service Index (CSI) Study, the third time in a row.

The study examined customer’s service satisfaction in the mass market segment and brand’s performance for a period of last one year. In 2019 study, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. ranked highest in overall service fulfilment with a score of 903 points.

Commenting on the Achievement, S.S. Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We are overwhelmed and delighted to be ranked as No. 1 in the J D Power Customer Service Index (CSI) for the 3rd consecutive year. As a Customer-Centric brand, we are committed to delivering the most appropriate and relevant solutions to customers offering Quality Time to make their life a ‘Happy Life’. As a Lifetime Partner and beyond, Hyundai is committed to extending Best Service Experience for its valued customers in India.”

With a strong network of 1,326 Service Outlets across India, Hyundai deals than 3 Million customers every year, offering 360-degree digital service experience, Door-Step Assistance, Pick up & drop services & various Initiatives round the year like Free Car Care Clinics, Before Service Camps and Customer Meets.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram