Hyundai Motor India Tops 2019 J D Power After-Sales Customer Service Index
The J D Power After-Sales Customer Service Index examines customer’s service satisfaction in the mass market segment and brand’s performance for a period of last one year.
Hyundai logo. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Hyundai Motor India Ltd has been ranked no. 1 in 2019 J D Power After-Sales Customer Service Index (CSI) Study, the third time in a row.
The study examined customer’s service satisfaction in the mass market segment and brand’s performance for a period of last one year. In 2019 study, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. ranked highest in overall service fulfilment with a score of 903 points.
Commenting on the Achievement, S.S. Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We are overwhelmed and delighted to be ranked as No. 1 in the J D Power Customer Service Index (CSI) for the 3rd consecutive year. As a Customer-Centric brand, we are committed to delivering the most appropriate and relevant solutions to customers offering Quality Time to make their life a ‘Happy Life’. As a Lifetime Partner and beyond, Hyundai is committed to extending Best Service Experience for its valued customers in India.”
With a strong network of 1,326 Service Outlets across India, Hyundai deals than 3 Million customers every year, offering 360-degree digital service experience, Door-Step Assistance, Pick up & drop services & various Initiatives round the year like Free Car Care Clinics, Before Service Camps and Customer Meets.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This WhatsApp Message Will Self Destruct in 5 Seconds; Disappearing Messages Next?
- Samsung Galaxy Fold Unfolds The Future In Style Yet Father Time Holds A Few Answers
- Google Pixel 4 Series Unlikely to Start Shipping Before October 18; Here’s Why
- Muskaan Kataria Lashes Out at Ex-flame Faisal Khan For Cheating on Her Twice
- Injury Setback Emotionally Tough But Now Raring to Comeback: Nagarkoti