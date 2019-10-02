Hyundai Motor India Tops 2019 J D Power After-Sales Customer Service Index

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has been ranked no. 1 in 2019 J D Power After-Sales Customer Service Index (CSI) Study, the third time in a row.

The study examined customer’s service satisfaction in the mass market segment and brand’s performance for a period of last one year. In 2019 study, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. ranked highest in overall service fulfilment with a score of 903 points.

Commenting on the Achievement, S.S. Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We are overwhelmed and delighted to be ranked as No. 1 in the J D Power Customer Service Index (CSI) for the 3rd consecutive year. As a Customer-Centric brand, we are committed to delivering the most appropriate and relevant solutions to customers offering Quality Time to make their life a ‘Happy Life’. As a Lifetime Partner and beyond, Hyundai is committed to extending Best Service Experience for its valued customers in India.”

With a strong network of 1,326 Service Outlets across India, Hyundai deals than 3 Million customers every year, offering 360-degree digital service experience, Door-Step Assistance, Pick up & drop services & various Initiatives round the year like Free Car Care Clinics, Before Service Camps and Customer Meets.

