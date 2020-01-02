Hyundai Motor Sales Fall Nearly 10 Per Cent in December 2019
Hyundai sold 50,135 units this December compared to 55,638 units in the year-ago month.
Image for Representation (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on January 1 reported a 9.9 per cent decline in total sales in December at 50,135 units as against 55,638 units in the year-ago month. The company said its domestic sales were at 37,953 units in December 2019 as compared to 42,093 units in the same month previous year, down 9.8 per cent. Exports during the month were also down 10.06 per cent at 12,182 units as against 13,545 units in December 2018, it said in a statement.
Total sales in 2019 were down 2.6 per cent at 6,91,460 units as compared to 710,012 units in 2018. Domestic sales last year were at 510,260 units as against 550,002 units in 2018, a decline of 7.2 per cent, it added. Exports in 2019 were, however, up 13,2 per cent at 181,200 units as compared to 160,010 units in 2018, the company said.
Commenting on the sales performance, HMIL Director Sales, Marketing and Service Tarung Garg said, "The Year 2019 has been a challenging year for the Indian automotive industry. Even in such adverse conditions, Hyundai Motor India as committed has launched 4 new benchmark products in different segments". He further said, "As we gear up for a significant year in 2020, we will offer BS-VI in both petrol and diesel engines across different models in our product portfolio".
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Your Cable TV And DTH Bill Will Go Down From March 1: All Channels At Rs 160 And More
- Mother Accidentally Gifts a 'Creepy' Mermaid Doll Stuffed with Cocaine to Daughter
- Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal Celebrate New Year, Enter 2020 With Cozy and Candid Snaps
- If The FASTag For Your Car Is Not Read by Scanners at Toll Plazas, Your Trip is Free
- Dwarf T-Rex Dinosaurs Probably Never Existed, Finds New Research