Hyundai N-Line Performance Cars to Launch in India, Expected to Come by Mid-2021

South Korean automaker Hyundai is reportedly planning to bring its performance-oriented ‘N’ and ‘N Line’ cars in India. Similar to BMWs M, Skoda RS, Volkswagen’s GTI and Ford’s RS series, Hyundai’s N brand stands for the South Korean auto giants’ World Rally Championship success and it now plans to soon launch these cars in the country by mid-2021.

Hyundai’s N line-up is named after its Namyang R&D centre and Hyundai’s European Technical Centre at the Nürburgring race track in Germany. Even though in its nascent period, the new series has gained quite a following and success. Their new cars with N badges are not only in good demand in the European markets like Germany and the UK, but it has also given them much needed respect among auto enthusiasts. Due to its success in the European continent, Hyundai may have decided to launch the N brand of cars here in India.

According to anAutoCar India report, the N-Line cars that run the most powerful engine in the range, get some suspension modes, and also have a few sporty additions on the exterior and interior as well. The company may first introduce the i20 N line in mid-2021. The N brand’s i20 iteration may feature a 120hp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine along with a sportier exhaust. Its suspension might get few changes to adapt to Indian roads and give it more agility. The report also mentions embellishments on the exterior and the interiors to give it a sportier look.

Car enthusiasts will be elated about the price tag of the performance-oriented model, as it is expected to cost around Rs 12 lakh. Hyundai is also considering the import of the full-blown 204hp i20 N under the CBU import norms. The Hyundai i20 N is likely to be priced upwards of Rs 25-30 lakh price range, if and when it launches here.

Upon gauging customer response and sales, Hyundai could also look at the local assembly of its N cars here.