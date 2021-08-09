Hyundai N Line Series Officially Confirmed for India, First Model to Launch This Year

After much speculation, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has now officially announced the introduction of their N Line range of cars for India. Hyundai has also conferment that the first N Line model is going to be launched this year itself. This announcement was expected for quite some time now as Hyundai has been spotted testing the Hyundai i20 N Line model quite a few times. The company has also rolled out a teaser video for their upcoming range which gives a very small glimpse of the i20 N line seen behind an opening garage door, further confirming that this will be the car that launches this year.

S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The introduction of our N Line range to India, will induce sporty experiences like never before, making every drive a fun experience with products that personify excitement and athleticism. With N Line, Hyundai Motor India will continue to challenge new boundaries and introduce new cars that amplify the aspirations and personalities of new-age Millennial and Gen Z buyers.”

The Hyundai N line of cars can be seen as similar to the AMG sub-division of Mercedes-Benz or the M division of BMW – sub-brands that are known to make sportier models of already existing products. The N series of cars from Hyundai, however, take design cues from Hyundai rally-spec cars.

As for the i20 N Line, the hatchback will come with dual exhaust pipes, larger wheels, updated front and rear bumper design, side skirts and of course, N Line badging on the car. But it may not only be visual updates as the i20 N Line could get a stiffer suspension setup with better brakes and come with maybe a sportier tune of the already existing 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine.

