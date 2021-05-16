Hyundai Nexo FCEV Travels Over 887 km in Single Tank of Hydrogen, Creates New World Record

The global auto market is witnessing a slow but steady shift from conventional petrol and diesel cars. More and more manufacturers are working to develop electric, hybrid cars as it's now getting accepted among customers as an alternative to petrol, diesel cars. The technological advancement in this segment not just allows these four-wheelersto match the performance of diesel, petrol cars but outperform them in various aspects.

This is what Hyundai Nexo FCEV did when it went on a journey of 887.5 kmswithout any refuelling stops. According to gaadiwala.com , Australian Rally Driver Brendan Reeves drove this car from Essendon Fields in Melbourne to Broken Hill in New South Wells in a single tank of hydrogen.

While the distance of the journey was a little loner at 903.4 km according to the GPS unit in the car and 905 km as per Google Maps, these two figures were not considered for the test purpose. Regardless, this Nexo was able to set a new milestone record for the longest distance covered in a single tank of hydrogen. The previous record of 778 km was held by Bertrand Piccard, who also covered the distance in a Hyundai Nexo in 2019.

For the journey, Reeves took a time of 13 hours, 6 minutes, with an average speed of 66.9 kmph. The Nexo consumed 6.27 kh of hydrogen and purified 4,49,1000 litres of air. Speaking about the milestone, Reeves said that being a rally driver, he always wanted to set a world record but never thought it will come this way.

Talking about the Hyundai Nexo, it comes powered by a 95 kW hydrogen fuel cell along with a battery pack with a capacity of 40 kWh. The latter is paired with an electric motor that has a peak power of 163 PS and maximum torque of 395 Nm. The car is classified as a zero-emission vehicle as its tailpipe emission consists mainly of water vapour.

