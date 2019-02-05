English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Hyundai Observes Road Safety Week 2019 in India Under the Safe Move Umbrella

Over last four phases of the Safe Move Campaign, Hyundai Motor India has reached out to 260,000 students across 392 schools, about 235,000 Mall visitors and 23,000 Residents.

News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2019, 2:08 PM IST
Hyundai's #BeTheBetterGuy campagin in India. (Image: Hyundai)
Hyundai Motor India, the country’s second largest car manufacturer, announced Nationwide initiatives to spread road safety awareness during the road safety week from February 4th – Feb 10th, 2019. Under the umbrella of Hyundai’s ‘Safe Move’, the campaign is aimed at creating a positive change in the society and inspire people to adhere to traffic rules for their own safety and that of others on road.

Commenting on the initiatives, Puneet Anand, Sr. GM and Group Head- Marketing, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Safe Move’ is one of the key pillars of Hyundai Motor Group’s long-term road-safety CSR initiative across the globe. Hyundai is a Brand with Cause and focuses on spreading awareness about the importance of road safety to bring about a significant behavioral change amongst the masses and sensitizing people on the issues around road safety. In line with the Government’s theme of Sadak Suraksha – Jeevan Raksha, Hyundai’s multiple digital and on-ground activities during the Road Safety Week 2019 will engage customers in life-saving road safety practices.”

Customers at Hyundai’s network will be offered free a 20-point safety checkup for their vehicles along with providing awareness on Road Safety through activities such as customer pledge to adhere to traffic rules, safety awareness sessions at Service Centres. In addition to these, Hyundai will also organise activities with RWA’s of Residential Societies and schools inviting the ‘Young Drivers of Tomorrow’ for poster-making competition on the theme of Road Safety.

Over last four phases of the Safe Move Campaign, Hyundai Motor India has reached out to 260,000 students across 392 schools, about 235,000 Mall visitors and 23,000 Residents. The program enrolled 146 RWA’s and also reached out to 35,000 visitors during the popular Krakerjack Karnival in New Delhi.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
